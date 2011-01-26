Fire kills 1 in Webster Parish

By Brittany Pieper – email

DOYLINE, LA (KSLA) –The lights flickered, and Tommy Hamilton heard a loud pop. As he ran out the door, Hamilton saw his neighbor's home completely engulfed in flames.

Neighbors said they could see the man through a window, but no matter what they did, they could not manage to get inside.

"Just screaming help as loud as I could. I didn't know what to do. It was devastating," said Daniel Hansen.

"I walked by the window, and it blew out on me. I went and kicked the door in and the flames were so intense you couldn't even get in the house," said Hamilton.

Feeling helpless, Hamilton told another neighbor to call 911. The Doyline and South Bossier Fire Departments both arrived within minutes, but the roof had already collapsed.

Hamilton says the man who lived there was about 50 years old and wheelchair bound, so it would have been difficult to escape quickly. The home did not have a smoke detector, which could have made a difference.

The Fire Marshal's office is investigating, but has not yet determined a cause.

