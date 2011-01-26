Natural gas company setting up field office in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) – KSLA News 12 has learned that another major player in the Haynesville Shale is putting down more permanent roots in town.

Petrohawk Energy Corporation is planning to build a more than 70,000 square foot field office on the edge of Shreveport city limits.

It's on the corner of East Preston and Knight Street. It's just steps away from several apartment complexes and a school.

Petrohawk will only say they have been "working on the plans for some time and meeting with local neighborhood groups," but refused to provide details of the plans to KSLA News 12.

The city says the site is zoned and approved for construction.

©2011 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved.