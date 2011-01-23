Harrah's Casino in New Orleans faces problems

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Harrah's New Orleans Casino is required by law to employee 2,400 people, but documents reveal that the company has replaced full-time workers in recent years with part-time and on-call employees.

From summer 2008 to summer 2010, the number of full-time employees fell from 84 percent to 78 percent, according to State Police documents obtained by The Times-Picayune. The number of part time employees grew during that period.

The casino's employment requirements are tied to a tax break it received after its bankruptcy.

"Employee" is left undefined in the legislation outlining Harrah's agreement with the state.

Harrah's parent company Caesars Entertainment did not return a telephone call seeking comment.

