Use of oven for heat blamed for early morning fire

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) – The use of an oven to heat a home is blamed for an early morning house fire in Shreveport.



Firefighters were called around 3:30 Sunday morning to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the home in the 1600 block of Vivian Street in the Caddo Heights neighborhood.



The family of five escaped after one was awakened by the smoke alarm, but the wood-framed home was heavily damaged. Further complicating matters, firefighters had to avoid the hazard of a downed power line. It took firefighters more than 30 minutes to get the flames under control.

Fire officials were told by occupants that the oven was used to heat the home. The cause of the fire has been classified as accidental. One person was treated on scene for smoke inhalation.

