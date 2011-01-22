Update: Elderly woman sexually assaulted in west Shreveport

Update: Shreveport Police has released an update on the suspect's description:

Medium complexioned black male, at least six feet tall and possibly taller, with a muscular build and a deep voice. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans with a green bandana over his face.

Shreveport, LA(KSLA)- Shreveport Police detectives are investigating the reported rape of an elderly female in west Shreveport.

Police say the they were dispatched to a home in the 3000 block of Syphon Street around 4:30 Saturday afternoon relative to a sexual assault report.

Upon arrival, an elderly female victim told police that when she arrived home, she opened her door only to find an unknown male suspect inside. This suspect subsequently accosted the victim and sexually assaulted her. After the attack, the man fled the scene of the crime.

Detectives and crime scene investigators were notified and immediately began their investigation. Investigators believe the suspect entered the victim's home by breaking into a window at the rear of the residence. Detectives think he exited the home through that same window.

Officers and detectives are working diligently at this time to identify and apprehend this offender.

The suspect has been described as a black male, approximately five feet six inches tall, who was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a green bandana over his face.

The Shreveport Police Department is asking anyone who may have information about this case to call detectives at 318-673-6955 or Shreveport-Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.