Family of missing Desoto Parish woman holds vigil

Mansfield, LA(KSLA)- The family of Constance Anderson, the Desoto Parish woman who went missing nearly five years ago held a candlelight vigil in her honor in hopes of finding their daughter.

Constance Anderson disappeared on January 24th, 2006 and was 19-years-old then 5 years ago this Monday.

Anderson was last seen leaving her home in south Mansfield.

The vigil was held at 5:00 at "The Ball Park" then walk to the 400 block of Albert Lewis Way, where Constance went missing.

Lead Detective Corporal Adam Ewing says the search for Constance is still a priority for him.

Investigators have interviewed several men she was involved with, but still no leads, but they are not ruling out foul play. Anderson is still listed in the National Center for Missing Adults.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Constance Anderson please call Corporal Ewing at 318-872-3956