Official: Shreveport crime rates down in 2010

Shreveport, LA(KSLA)- The Shreveport Police Department announced Friday that overall crime numbers dropped in 2010. According to the Shreveport Police Department, the Violent Crime Index was down 13 percent and the Property Crime Index was down 9 percent.

The Shreveport Police Department, in a news release stated that every major category of crime, with the exception of rape, saw decreases in 2010. With 30 homicides reported in 2010, Shreveport has experienced a 17 percent decrease from the 36 homicides in 2009. Robbery numbers have plummeted 27 percent when compared with last year, and burglaries dropped 4 percent from the 2009 totals. Thefts were down 10 percent as well as auto thefts, which were down 18 percent.

Chief of Police Willie Shaw implemented Operation I.M.P.A.C.T., or Intelligence Led Multi-Pronged Assault on Crime Trends which is a 24/7 community based, proactive, aggressive, inclusive effort utilizing personnel from all divisions of the police department to address local crime. Implemented was also Operation R.I.D., or Robbery Intervention Detail, Operation TBONE and the Community Response Unit all as crime reduction strategies.

"I am truly amazed at the courage and dedication of the men and women who make up the Shreveport Police Department and the hard work they do for the citizens of Shreveport is to be commended. I would be remiss, however, if I did not acknowledge that our successes have come as the direct result of partnerships we have forged," said Police Chief Willie Shaw praising his department.

"Mayor Cedric Glover and our City Council have been so supportive of the police department and they are, without a doubt, completely committed to making Shreveport an even safer place to live, work, and play. I am proud of our relationships with other law enforcement agencies as well and the assistance we receive from the Shreveport City Marshal's Office, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office, the Louisiana State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Marshal's Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Drug Enforcement Administration is invaluable to our department and our city," added Chief Shaw.

Chief Shaw also recognized that the citizens of Shreveport play a crucial role in crime reduction efforts, saying, "One of the most important partnerships we have is with the people we have sworn to serve and protect. Community policing is a top priority and we will continue to work closely with neighborhood watch groups and other community organizations."

To view the statistics for 2010, visit the Shreveport Police Department's website at http://www.shreveportla.gov/dept/police/CrimeStats/CrimeStats.htm