Daughter of Police Chief Willie Shaw arrested on drug charges

Shreveport, LA(KSLA)- Louisiana State Probation and Parole Officers arrested three people in connection with drug charges, that included the daughter of Shreveport Police Chief Willie Shaw, Bianca Rochell Frasier. She was charged with Possession of a Schedule I with Intent to Distribute.

The incident happened at 7100 Janey Street in Shreveport Friday morning. Arrested was also her husband Isaac Frasier, who is currently under supervision for Second Degree Battery, has also been charged with Possession of a Schedule I CDS, with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Firearm in Conjunction with CDS. Blake Jones, the third person arrested is currently under supervision for Possession of a Schedule I CDS, with Intent to Distribute, was also charged with Possession of Marijuana, Second Offense.

The probation officers were making routine field contacts with offenders when they came upon marijuana in plain view on the kitchen table in the residence. A check of the residence further revealed marijuana, packaged for sale, scales and packaging materials used in conjunction with marijuana. All three were booked into the Caddo Parish Detention Center.

In a statement released by Chief Willie Shaw, he asserted that this case will be handled just like any other criminal case.

"Just like any concerned parent, I am disappointed that my daughter has been caught up in this situation but I have an abiding belief in our criminal justice system and a clear understanding that no one is above the law. I am confident the matter will be handled appropriately."

