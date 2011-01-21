SPD to conduct safety checkpoint in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA)- Several law enforcement agencies across the Ark-La-Tex are teaming up to set up a safety checkpoint Friday night.

Shreveport Police say the checkpoint will be held in east Shreveport.

Police say the checkpoint operation is part of an ongoing effort on the part of authorities to reduce the number of deaths and injuries reported on state roadways.

The checkpoint will be a collaborative effort between the Louisiana State Police, the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office and the Shreveport Police Department.

Officers will be checking for impaired drivers as well as any other violations that could potentially compromise the safety of motorists.