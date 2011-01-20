Father saves family from overnight fire

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - A Bossier City family is picking up the pieces after fire ravaged their home late Wednesday night. The fire started around midnight on the 200 block of Kensington Avenue while the family of six was asleep inside.

Fire fighters say the father woke up to popping noises in the garage. When he opened the door he saw the flames, and that's when he woke up his family, got them out, then called 911.

Half of the home was destroyed, including a car that was parked in the driveway of the home.

There were no reported injuries, however the family's two cats were killed in the fire.

The military family was about to move, so most of their belongings were packed in the garage, where the fire started.

