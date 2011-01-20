Grand jury indicts Coushatta mother for toddler deaths

By Adria Goins – bio|email

COUSHATTA, LA (KSLA) – A Red River Parish grand jury has indicted an Ark-La-Tex mother in the deaths of her two young children. Janel Nicole Bradford, 29, of Coushatta faces two counts of second degree murder.

The grand jury met Thursday morning and handed down the indictment. District attorney, Julie Jones, presented a warrant to the judge asking to charge Bradford with two counts of second degree murder.

Bradford was arrested after Red River Sheriff deputies found her two children unresponsive inside a car back in September. One-year-old Ikiriyion Bradford and two-year-old Icarrion Bradford were taken to an area hospital where they later died from heat related issues.

Sheriff's deputies said Bradford put the children into the car the morning of September 29th and left them there until they were discovered around 7 o'clock that night.

The Red River Parish medical examiner said the official cause of death is asphyxiation but details into the toddlers deaths are still coming into the KSLA News 12 newsroom.

Bradford could face up to life in prison on each count of second degree murder. Bradford is expected to be arraigned for her charges on Monday.

