Rollover accident slows traffic on Youree Dr.

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - An accident between a pair of SUV's in Shreveport ended with one vehicle on its roof and its driver being taken into custody by police.

The accident happened about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the corner of Youree Dr. and Crofton St. It's unclear exactly how the accident happened, but an elderly female who was a passenger in the overturned SUV was taken to LSU Hospital where she was last listed in stable condition.

The people in the second SUV were treated on the scene for their injuries.

Police have not said why the driver of the overturned SUV was taken into custody, but they are still investigating the accident.

