Students injured in Caddo Parish bus crash

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) – Several students on Caddo Parish bus #273 were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a mid-afternoon accident.

The crash happened about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Union and W. 70th Streets.

Shreveport Fire Chief Brian Crawford says 12 students were taken to Shreveport hospitals with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Police say the bus was traveling west on W. 70 when a car cut in front of the bus. Police say the driver had to swerve to avoid the car, which ran a stop sign, and ended up hitting a utility pole. Police are still searching for that vehicle.

According to police, there were 55 students on the bus from Broadmoor Middle Lab School. The uninjured students were put on another bus to continue their ride home.

