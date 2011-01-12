Landing gear fails on plane landing in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) – There was another rough landing for a plane coming in to the Shreveport Downtown Airport.

Around 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, a plane landing at the airport had its left landing gear collapse.

The pilot said there was no indication that there was a problem until the gear gave out.

"It appeared to hold and as I brought it down on the left side, the left landing gear just collapsed, and when the gear collapsed it veered us off the runway," said pilot Steve Lupkey.

Lupke was flying to Shreveport from Opelousas when things went wrong in the air.

"I went through my normal procedures. Put the landing gear down and got indicators that the main gear wasn't down on both sides."

This is the third landing with mechanical issues at the airport in the past three weeks.

Copyright 2011 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved.