Body found in Texarkana, AR

TEXARKANA, AR (KSLA) – Police in Texarkana, Arkansas are looking into the death of a man whose body was found in an abandoned building.

The grisly discovery, made Wednesday, inside an empty commercial building near 7th & Laurel Street on the edge of downtown Texarkana.

It was right next door to property owned by the Arkansas Department of Community Punishment where soon-to-be-released prisoners do community service work.

Someone called 911 to report the body.

Right now police don't know who made that call, and the body has not been identified.

They did say it looks like the man has been dead for several days.

The body is being sent to the state crime lab in little rock to determine the cause of death.

