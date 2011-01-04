Fmr. Asst. CAO for Shreveport, Rick Seaton in jail for rape

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Former City of Shreveport Asst. Chief Administrative Officer, Rick Seaton Jr. is now in the Caddo Correctional Center facing a charge of forcible rape.

Seaton reportedly turned himself into to authorities Tuesday afternoon. A warrant was issued Tuesday for Seaton on the forcible rape charge for $150,000.

He was a former aide to Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover. Seaton was immediately fired by Mayor Glover a week ago today, following a criminal investigation that started the night of the 2010 Independence Bowl.

Seaton was reportedly shuttling buses of people to and from the game last Monday night, when he allegedly met the 18-year-old high school student who is accusing him of rape.

Officials say the student's boyfriend was allegedly arrested for public drunkenness the night of the Bowl Game.

Investigators are now looking into whether or not Seaton used his position as influence.

Sex crimes prosecutor, Hugo Holland says there is surveillance video which shows Seaton at an ATM with the 18-year-old outside of Government Plaza.

On Thursday, Shreveport Police had executed several search warrants.

