Mega Millions Jackpot - $330 million

(KSLA) –The Mega Millions lottery jackpot is up to $330 million dollars for tonight's drawing. Arkansas and Texas are among the 41 states where people can buy tickets. This is the seventh largest lottery prize in United States history. If a winner decides to take the lump sum prize instead of getting the payout over time, the prize would be about $208 million dollars. The largest Mega Millions jackpot was in 2007. Two players in Georgia and New Jersey shared the $390 million dollars jackpot.
