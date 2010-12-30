Chase Bank in Shreveport robbed, suspect at large

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The hunt is on in Shreveport Thursday for an alleged bank robber

Shortly after 10 a.m. Shreveport Police say that a man dressed in dark clothing came into the Chase Bank on 70th St. and showed the teller a gun.

Officers say the suspect demanded money from the clerk and then ran away with it.

He is described by police as a male, about five feet nine inches to five feet 11 inches tall with a medium build.

Now Police say Thursday's robbery isn't the first time the Chase Bank has been robbed at gunpoint. In fact, this particular bank was robbed just a couple of weeks ago police say, back on Dec. 16th. Police are right now working to figure out if the two robberies are connected in any way.

Anyone with any information regarding this suspect's identity or whereabouts is urged to call Shreveport-Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.