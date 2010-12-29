Shreveport Officer injured in head-on collision

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) – A Shreveport Police Officer is recovering after being injured in a car accident early Wednesday morning.

Police say around 2:45 AM Wednesday, a female SPD Officer was headed down North Market Street in downtown Shreveport, when a stretch limo Hummer made a left turn in front of the Police car she was driving.

That hummer, owned by the El Dorado Casino, struck the officer's car resulting in a head-on collision. The female officer had to be cut out of her vehicle. She suffered minor injuries.

The SPD Officer's name has not yet been released. We will keep you updated on this accident here at KSLA.com and stay tuned-in to KSLA News 12 for the latest as well.

