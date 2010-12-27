Body recovered in lake on the day after Christmas

ATLANTA, TX (KSLA) – Dive teams have recovered the body of an east Texas man, killed in a boating accident the day after Christmas. It happened on Lake Wright Patman at Atlanta State Park on Sunday.

Dive teams searched for 25-year-old Justin Foster of New Boston, after witnesses saw his un-manned boat circling on the lake.

Investigators believe the low water level at the lake may have played a role in the accident by exposing stumps that can be a hazard to watercraft.

They believe Foster may have been thrown from the boat.

Officials say this is the first drowning at Lake Wright Patman this year.

