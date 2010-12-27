City of Shreveport offers shuttle service for 2010 I-Bowl

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The City of Shreveport offers a Game Day shuttle service for those needing transportation to and from the Independence Bowl.

The shuttle begin running at Noon Monday and will continue to run until an hour after the game.

City officials say tickets for the shuttle service are $5 and can be purchased at Mall St. Vincent, located on Southern Ave. in Shreveport or Pierre Bossier Mall, located on Airline Dr. in Bossier City, Louisiana.

Tents have been put up at both locations for patrons to buy shuttle tickets along with parking passes for Shreveport's Independence Stadium.

Parking passes are $10 in advance and $15 cash on game day.

For those who ordered parking passes or shuttle tickets in advance, officials advise those orders can be picked up at WILL CALL at the stadium on game day.