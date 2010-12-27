Bossier Parish man arrested by SPD for fireworks theft

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport Police arrest a Bossier Parish man for allegedly stealing fireworks from a fireworks stand in Shreveport.

42-year-old George Walker Jr., from Haughton, Louisiana has been booked into the Shreveport City Jail on a simple burglary charge.

Police say that early Sunday morning police were called to a fireworks tent in the 3800 block of Jewella Ave., where a security guard on duty at the time told police that the suspect had been seen cutting a hole in the fence around the tent.

Officers were able to locate about $180 worth of fireworks that the suspect had stolen.

