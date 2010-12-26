SPD nab suspect in Community Bank robbery

Shreveport, LA(KSLA)- Shreveport Police have nabbed the suspect who allegedly robbed Community Bank in downtown Shreveport last Thursday.

The suspect, 63 year old Roy Martin, was arrested after police detectives received a tip about his whereabouts. Patrol officers located the vehicle Martin was riding in and took him into custody without incident.

Roy Martin, of the 3600 block of Frederick Street in Shreveport, has been booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of armed robbery. His bond is set at $1,000,000.

Remember, you can always call Shreveport Crime Stoppers to report any illegal activity or provide police with any tips and you can always request to be anonymous.

