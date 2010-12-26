Ga. Tech, Air Force face off in option showdown

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - Georgia Tech and Air Force often have the advantage of sneaking up on opponents with an unorthodox offensive approach.
There will be no ambushes in Monday's Independence Bowl. Instead, the Yellow Jackets and Falcons might feel like they're looking into a mirror.
Georgia Tech is the nation's top rushing team, averaging 327 yards per game, but Air Force is right behind at more than 317 yards per game. Both employ a run-first, triple-option approach.
Georgia Tech will be playing without quarterback Joshua Nesbitt, who is out with a broken right arm. But the team's real issues come from self-inflicted wounds. Four players were ruled academically ineligible for the bowl game, while three others will miss the first half because of curfew violations.
