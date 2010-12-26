Local man arrested for firing gun in Downtown Shreveport

Shreveport, LA(KSLA)-A local man has been arrested after police received a report from a concerned citizen about gunshots being fired in the downtown area.

Shreveport Police responded to the intersection of Spring Street and Travis around 2:00 am Sunday morning.

Officers were able to stop a vehicle fleeing the scene, based on the description they got and found a handgun in the car.

The occupants of the vehicle were detained relative to the ongoing investigation. According to police, no one was injured.

Detectives also responded to the scene. Upon investigation, they were able to determine that 22 year old Quartez Thomas, a passenger in the car, had indeed fired shots with the firearm officers located in the vehicle.

Investigators also discovered that the serial number on the gun had been altered. The weapon was seized as evidence and Thomas, of the 2100 block of Scott Street in Bossier City, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count each of illegal use of a weapon and possession of a weapon with an obliterated serial number.

