LA exit exam shows no impact on student performance

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A national report says there are questions about the value of the high-school exit exam Louisiana has used for the past decade.

The Advocate reports that the Center on Education Policy says it's hard to prove the value of the Graduation Exit Exam, which is used in 26 states.

In Louisiana, students have to pass the exam and meet other requirements to get a diploma, but the test is being phased out in favor of end-of-course tests. Starting with this year's ninth-graders, students will have to earn passing marks on at least three end-of-course tests out of six subjects.

The report says one study that looked at data in 18 states from 1991-2001 concluded that the exit exam had no impact on graduation rates.

And it says a 2009 review of results in California found that requiring the exam hurt low-performing students.

(Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)