Suspected Meth lab in Sam's Town hotel room

By Tracy Clemons – bio|e-mail

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA)- Shreveport police say they found a suspected meth lab in Quentin Lucas and Jennifer Walter's Sam's Town hotel room.

"This incident alone shows us that they can be anywhere...not just in isolated areas. But anywhere that has the utilities or the resources can house a meth lab," says Chief Louis Johnson with Shreveport Fire Department.

Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, a smoke alarm went off in their room. An off duty Shreveport cop working security at Sam's Town responded. When he got to the room, he saw smoke.

The adjacent rooms were evacuated while crews worked to dismantle the lab, as a safety precaution.

"The dangers include the primary danger of injury due to fire or explosion, which is a primary danger," Johnson says.

Johnson adds a meth lab anywhere is dangerous. It's especially dangerous in a hotel. There's the risk of breathing in the hazardous chemicals that go into making meth. Officers working with a lab also face some risk.

"The more elaborate labs tend to have in those things, things that will injure or hurt responders. Sometimes they'll have traps and things like that," he says.

Lucas and Walter are charged with creation and-or operation of a clandestine lab.

