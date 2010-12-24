Louisiana citrus on government's quarantine

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - New federal citrus quarantine orders have been set for growers in three states, including Louisiana, after sweet orange scab fungus was found, state agriculture officials said.

Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain says it's the first time the fungus has been positively identified in Louisiana citrus and is similar to citrus scab, which is common in the Gulf South.

The other states affected by the quarantine are Texas and Mississippi.

Sweet orange scab is a fungal disease that results in scab-like lesions developing on fruit rinds. The damage is superficial and does not affect internal fruit quality but can impact fresh fruit marketing.

