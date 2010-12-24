Holiday travelers deal with traffic and high gas prices

By Brittany Pieper – email

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) – Kevin Bryant and his family left early Friday morning trying to beat the traffic.

"We came home to visit, because I'm originally from Shreveport, so we brought my children to visit, and now we're gonna head back and get ready for Santa down in Rockwall, TX."

Bryant isn't the only one on the road. AAA predicts 92 million people will travel through nNew Years, which is up 3% from last year.

Bryant says the one down side to his vacation is the gas prices.

"Oh man, it makes it hard. It makes it hard. I mean we have to do what we have to do, but it does make it a little harder," he said.

With a national average around $3 a gallon, drivers say they feel the pain at the pump.

"It is killing us. It is killing us. I hate gas prices. We have big trucks, so it takes a lot more gas than it usually would someone who has a car," said Danail Pachecl, who plans to travel about 1,000 miles over the holidays.

Even with the traffic and high gas prices, millions like Bryant say it's worth it to travel home for the holidays.

"It's very important to be able to be around family during the holidays, and that's really what it's all about."

©2010 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.