Apartment fire destroys Christmas tree and presents

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) – An afternoon fire swept through a Shreveport apartment destroying one family's Christmas tree and all of their presents.

The fire happened at Villa Norte Apartments in the 1600 block of Fullerton in Shreveport.

We're told a woman and child were inside their apartment when the fire broke out. Fortunately, they were able to get out safely.

Their apartment was the only unit that suffered heavy damage.

Fire investigators have not determined what started the fire.

©2010 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved.