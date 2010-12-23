Caddo deputies arrest two for allegedly having sex with minors

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Two Caddo Parish men have been arrested by Caddo Parish Sheriff's Deputies accused of having sex with underage girls.

18-year-old Steven Deleon of Mooringsport, Louisiana and 20-year-old Jarrod Beavers of Minden, Louisiana are currently in the Caddo Correctional Center facing a felony carnal knowledge charge along with other charges, deputies say.

On Wednesday, Caddo detectives had learned that Deleon allegedly had sex with two 13-year-old girls in an abandoned trailer in the park where deputies say he lived. Deputies say Deleon admitted to them that he was aware of the girl's age.

Deleon, according to deputies faces two charges of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and a simple burglary charge.

In a separate case, Caddo Sheriff's Deputies arrested Beavers after learning that Beavers allegedly had sex with a 16-year-old who at the time of the alleged incident, was 14-years-old.

The alleged relationship deputies say was discovered by a family member of the victim who reportedly filed a report after finding nude pictures of the victim sent to Beavers on her Yahoo account.

Beavers faces a charge of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.