Search still on for Shreveport bank robbery suspect

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Happening right now...Shreveport Police are waiting on a warrant to search a home where a possible bank robbery suspect may be hiding out.

As of Thursday afternoon, Shreveport Police have not confirmed that the suspect is in the home...their investigation into the morning robbery led them to the 3600 blk. of Frederick St.

Around 10 a.m. police say a male suspect entered the Community Bank of Louisiana, which is located in the 400 block of Travis St. in downtown Shreveport. The suspect reportedly walked up to a bank teller, raised up his shirt, showing her a gun and then allegedly demanded money from that teller.

Officers say the suspect did flee the scene with an undisclosed amount of money in an older model Taurus.

Witnesses were able to give police a description of the vehicle and within an hour, officers were able to locate that vehicle on Frederick St., which is where Shreveport Police are right now actively searching for that suspect.

