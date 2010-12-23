Shreveport woman injured in shooting

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) – Shreveport Police are searching for a man involved in a shooting that left an innocent woman injured after being caught in the crossfire.

Around 3 PM Wednesday afternoon, Officers arrived in the 1400 block of Clover Street. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her arm. She was taken to the LSU Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police tell KSLA News 12 that the victim was standing in a yard on Clover Street when two male suspects allegedly opened fire. They do not believe the woman was the intended target.

The two lead suspects in this case are 20 year old Jeremy Rainey and 21 year old Donald Ray King. Rainey was arrested around 10 PM Wednesday but King is still on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding this case or King's whereabouts, you are urged to contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-6955 or Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

©2010 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.