East Texas Authorities Search for Aggravated Robbery Suspect

RUSK, TX (KSLA) – Officers in Rusk County are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to an aggravated robbery.

This happened Tuesday around ten in the evening at the Conoco Station in Mt. Enterprise.

An arrest warrant is issued for Derric Obrien Blanton for this aggravated robbery. Police say that Blanton should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Blanton, you are urged to contact the Rusk County Sheriff's Office at 903-657-3581.

