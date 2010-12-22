Traffic causes problems for holiday shoppers

By Brittany Pieper – email

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) –You're driving down the road, listening to Christmas music when all of a sudden, grid lock. In the Target and Best Buy parking lots in Shreveport people can walk faster than they can drive, and parking spots can be hard to come by.

"People blowing their horns and stuff. It's wild out here man," said one driver.

While some take the traffic in stride, others have a harder time controlling their temper.

"A woman flipped me off," said the driver.

Shreveport Police are working overtime to keep high traffic areas safe. The 2 most dangerous spots in Shreveport are Youree Drive and Spring and Market Streets between I-20 and I-220.

"Slow down. Pay attention. Remember you're in traffic. Don't use your cell phones. Don't follow too closely, and pay attention to the traffic signals," said Lt. Larry Cunningham with the Shreveport Police Department.

He says even with officers standing in the middle of intersections to direct traffic, lots of drivers keep running red lights, "The red light tickets the officers write. They usually get the 3rd 4th or 5th car that runs the red light."

There have been more accidents than usual this holiday season. During an average week, Shreveport Police respond to anywhere from 100 to 150 wrecks. The first week of December, there were 173. The second week, there were 181 accidents.

"Everybody's in a hurry. They need to slow down and understand that they will still get there, and better safe than sorry," said Cunningham.

Police expect traffic to keep getting worse each day at areas like Youree Drive until Christmas day.

