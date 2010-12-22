SPD offer $1000 reward for info on murder of Shreveport man

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) – Shreveport-Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers is now offering a $1000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the shooting death of 26-year-old Gary Morgan, Wednesday morning.

The fatal shooting happened just after 3:30a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Milam St. near Booker T. Washington H.S., located in Shreveport's Lakeside neighborhood.

Shreveport Police arrived on scene to find Morgan's body inside of a vehicle with several gunshot wounds.

Morgan was pronounced dead at LSU Health Science Center.

Shreveport Police investigators have yet to release any suspect information, but are encouraging anyone with information on this case to call the Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373.

