Man admits to sex crimes against 13 y.o. female family member

BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) – Bossier Parish investigators, say a Shreveport man turned himself in on sex crimes that happened in the 1990's.

Forty-eight year-old Michael Taylor reportedly admitted to detectives that he inappropriately touched a female family member when she was under 13-years-old. He also admitted to having oral sex with her.

He said the incidents happened as many as five or six times from 1996, 1997 and 1998.

He was booked on aggravated rape charges.

Bond is pending.

©2010 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved.