Thief steals presents out of Bossier cars

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) – A real life Grinch tried to steal Christmas from multiple families in Bossier City early Tuesday morning. Police say someone broke into at least 5 cars on Brown Street and Brown Circle. They think it happened around 3 or 4 a.m. The person stole lots of Christmas presents out of the cars, leaving the victims in quite a bind only a few days before Christmas.

Olivia and Stephen Sumner woke up to a nasty surprise Tuesday morning. While the children were nestled all snug in their beds, someone else lurked outside the window.

"Our kids actually were coming out to go on the bus, and they ran inside and told us that my window had been busted out in may car," said Sumner.

When they checked the back seat and the trunk, they realized someone stole most of the presents they bought for their 3 young children.

"We have a few in the attic, but mainly in our trunks and in out cars is where we keep them hidden," said Sumner.

The theft means Santa won't put much underneath this tree for the Sumners, even if they have been good all year.

"Especially John, our youngest. He's not gonna understand why do we not have that many presents, and right now we don't have very many presents," said Sumner.

Bossier City Police say with more shopping over the holidays, they also see more thefts.

"You do see crimes of opportunity like this increase. Thefts, those sort of things," said Mark Natale.

The Sumners had locked their car, so the thief broke the window. However, some of the other victims left their cars unlocked, making them easy to break into.

"By all means, lock the vehicles, and just make sure that there is nothing valuable left inside," said Natale.

Detectives dusted for prints and are following a few leads, but still have not named any suspects.

"This really shakes our Christmas spirit. I understand that people want to provide for their kids for Christmas, but things like this just don't happen where we live. It's just shocking," said the Sumners.

If you have any information about this case police ask you to call the Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.

