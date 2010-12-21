3 S'port men arrested for allegedly stealing out of Bossier mall

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA)- Three Shreveport men are in jail in Bossier City Tuesday facing shoplifting charges along with a list of other charges.

19-year-old Cedric De'Edward Hicks, 19-year-old Chester Johnson and 17-year-old Mark Jacobs all three of Shreveport.

The three were allegedly caught Monday afternoon after they shoplifted clothing from the Dillard's Store at Pierre Bossier Mall in Bossier City.

Bossier City Police say the three ran out of the store after being confronted by store personnel who saw them allegedly stealing the clothes and stuffing them into their pants.

Johnson was reportedly caught by police minutes later. Hicks and Jacobs, according to police kept running toward the Chaparral Apartments, located in the 1000 block of Christy St. and that's where police allegedly caught up with Jacobs and was able to take him into custody.

Police say Hicks kept running until one point he ran up into an 82-year-old woman's home. He too was soon caught by police.

All three have been booked into the Bossier City Jail, Hicks now faces charges of Theft, Unauthorized Entry and Resisting arrest.

Jacobs faces charges of theft and resisting arrest, while Johnson faces a theft charge.

Officers were able to recovered some of the stolen merchandise and returned it to Dillard's.