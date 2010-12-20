Bizarre accident kills 18-wheeler driver in Red River Parish

COUSHATTA, LA (KSLA) – A bizarre accident in Red River Parish near Coushatta leaves the driver of an 18-wheeler dead.

This happened north of Coushatta on Highway 71 and LA 155 around 4 PM Monday December 20th.

Authorities tell us that an 18-wheeler being escorted by a trooper was carrying a 100,000 pound concrete beam on his trailer.

The holders for the beam became loose, and the beam swung out into oncoming traffic. A truck in the path of the beam was able to swerve and miss it.

But, when the driver of the 18-wheeler noticed what was happening, he slammed on his brakes, sending the metal beam into the cab, crushing and killing him.

Parts of the highway were shut down for hours while crews worked to remove pieces of a one hundred thousand pound concrete beam from the road that caused the accident. The beam fell off the truck and broke into pieces on the highway after the accident.

This crash is still under investigation and we will keep you updated on air and online here at KSLA.com.

