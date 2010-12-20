KCS train engineer shot in Desoto Parish in serious condition

DESOTO PARISH, LA (KSLA) – A train engineer is shot in the face while running his train down tracks in Desoto Parish is in serious condition Wednesday, LSU Health Science Center officials said.

The man who accidentally shot KCS Train Engineer, Paul Griffin will now be charged, according to DeSoto Parish Sheriff's deputies.

Griffin was shot Monday evening on the railroad tracks between Frierson and Wallace Lake Road in DeSoto Parish.

Police say Griffin was shot in his lower jaw from about 400 yards away. That's where Larry Blair was reportedly sighting his gun when it went off.

DeSoto Sheriff's say Griffin's lower jaw will have to be reconstructed. Deputies say Blair will face a charge of illegal use of a weapon.

©2010 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.