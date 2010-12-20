Man breaks into S-port woman's bedroom

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) – A Shreveport woman wakes up from a nap to find someone trying to get into her bedroom.

This happened Saturday morning, December 18, in the South Highlands area. Ellen Marie Zwank says when the man came into her room, she grabbed her gun and he ran off.

Zwank also says a similar break-in happened to her neighbors across the street. Police are still searching for the suspect.

Police say the suspect is 5'11 with a medium build, and was last seen wearing a knit cap and a dark bubble coat.

If you have any information on this suspect or the break-in, please contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

