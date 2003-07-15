Meet the Team: Ron Young

Ron Young is the KSLA StormTracker 12 meteorologist for KSLA News 12 This Morning and KSLA News 12 at 9 a.m. and noon. He also co-anchors KSLA News 12 at 9 a.m.

"How can you put a face on weather? That's a mighty deep question," Young says. "But I can tell you that, as a child growing up in this area, the weather certainly put a face on me ... the face of fear! I was a kid afraid of storms. I vowed that I would learn all I could about storms and overcome my fear."

Young earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Arkansas and his broadcast meteorology credentials from Mississippi State University. "My fear of storms has been replaced with a respect for the many faces of weather," he says.

Working for the Number 1-rated morning newscast in the market, Young said he is "proud of our many accomplishments and awards in such a short time. It is truly a team effort."

Young says he never tires of hearing "Hey Ron, what's the weather gonna be like?" and, in fact, considers himself blessed to hear those words so often.

"I feel as though I know every viewer we have. I hope the feeling is mutual with every viewer."

Young says he believes in volunteerism in the communities KSLA News 12 serves and always tries to give back what has been afforded him.

"The ArkLaTex is my home. ... I will always treat it as if it were the actual residence in which I live. And the people of the ArkLaTex are like my family and will always be treated that way.

"It's all one great big team effort, all of us...ALL of US...and that is one of the many ways KSLA News 12 is 'Coverage You Can Count On'."

So when you see the faces of the KSLA StormTracker 12, KSLA News 12 and KSLA sports teams, Young concludes, "you can rest assured that our passion is a common one - to keep you safe and informed, quickly and accurately, no matter what face the situation bears."

You can follow Ron Young on Facebook and send send email to him to ryoung@ksla.com.