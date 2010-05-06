Meet the Team: Adria Goins

KSLA News 12 This Morning anchor Adria Goins originally is from Fort Smith, Ark., which means she grew up in Razorback country.

She attended Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Okla., on a soccer scholarship and ended up being captain of her team. She graduated with a master's degree in mass communications.

Adria worked for KFSM TV-5 for longer than 5 years as a sports anchor/reporter following everything from the SEC to minor league baseball and the Nationwide Tour.

She enjoys all sports but especially running, snowboarding and fishing. She is excited about being here, covering news and sports, in the Ark-La-Tex.

After 4 years on the KSLA News 12 sports team, the last year as sports director, Adria moved to join the KSLA News 12 This Morning team.

If you have a story idea, you can send email to Adria at agoins@ksla.com.