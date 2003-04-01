KSLA News 12 Jobs

Senior Digital Sales Specialist

KSLA in Shreveport, LA is looking for a Senior Digital Sales Specialist to join the sales team. This position will work directly with local clients and the KSLA sales staff to provide solutions for advertisers and drive revenue for the station. The ideal candidate will be energetic, creative, self-motivated, and have the aptitude to identify new digital revenue opportunities. The position requires excellent communication, organization, presentation, negotiation, and customer service skills. The Sr DSS will lead members of the sales team and will be responsible for driving new and incremental digital revenue for those staff members while reporting directly to the Digital Sales Manager.

Responsibilities include client relations, proposal preparation and presentation, and team leadership. The Sr DSS will be expected to meet and exceed monthly, quarterly, and annual sales goals. An understanding of web/mobile marketing and digital advertising is essential. A minimum of two years’ digital sales experience or a four-year college degree in Business or Marketing preferred. Qualified applicants, apply online at https://careers-raycommedia.icims.com/jobs/6393/senior-digital-sales-specialists/job and submit cover letter and resume. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V

Associate Producer

KSLA is seeking a part-time Associate Producer. Successful candidate will perform traditional associate producer duties, including working as the weekend newscast producer, building newscasts, selecting stories, and writing scripts for newscasts. Other newsroom duties include editing and posting to KSLA's website. This is an exciting position with great potential for growth. Weekend work and flexible hours are required. College Degree and/or relevant experience preferred. Qualified applicants, please apply online at https://careers-raycommedia.icims.com/jobs/6312/associate-producer/job and attach resume and link to your most recent work. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V

Account Executive

KSLA is seeking a dynamic, self-motivated individual who is both results-driven and client-focused. Excellent communication and leadership skills are necessary for this rewarding position. In addition, creativity, persistence, and the ability to multi-task is important. Success will be measured by meeting and exceeding new and existing business development goals, and working in partnership with local direct and agency clients in helping them exceed their goals with television and digital advertising. Clear driving record and pre-employment drug screen required.

Apply online at https://careers-raycommedia.icims.com/jobs/6216/account-executive/job

and attach resume with cover letter. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V.

Assistant News Specialist

KSLA TV is seeking part time New/Content Specialist. Successful candidate will perform traditional production assistant duties (chyron, audio, studio camera, and TelePrompTer) as well as newsroom duties including editing and posting to our website. This is an exciting position with great potential for upward mobility. Flexible schedule required. College Degree and/or relevant experience preferred. Qualified applicants, please apply online at https://careers-raycommedia.icims.com/jobs/5329/assistant-news-specialist/job and attach your resume and link to your most recent work, if applicable. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V



KSLA News 12, a Raycom Media station, is committed to a broad applicant recruiting outreach program in our continuing efforts to represent our diverse community. As part of this effort, we encourage qualified community organizations to become part of full-time job opportunity notification mailing list. If your organization is interested in becoming part of this list, and you distribute job information or can provide referrals as part of your regular activity, we would like to hear from you. We would then notify you of each full-time opening and ask you to refer individuals to us for consideration. Send your request to: