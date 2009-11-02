Dorcheat crests at Dixie Inn, flooding expected at Bistineau

Monday afternoon update on Bayou Dorcheat from the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office

Bayou Dorcheat at Dixie Inn has crested just over 24', coming under predicted levels.

Lake Bistineau, currently at 146.78', has been issued a revised forecast indicating crest on or around Thursday of 147.5'. This forecast is higher than original expectations, coming only 3" below record level.

Voluntary evacuations are still in place for residents in the most flood-prone areas. Officials plan to restrict access to flooded subdivisions to residents only.

www.websterparishla.org will have continued updates and information.