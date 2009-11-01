OEP not ready to say Red Chute has crested

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - Despite earlier reports on Sunday that Red Chute Bayou had crested, Caddo and Bossier emergency preparedness officials say they're not ready to make that same claim based on their constant monitoring of the waterway.

Sunday evening, OEP officials said water from Red Chute Bayou was continuing to spill over the levee at several places near and north of Bossier City.

Officials fear that a premature announcement about the bayou cresting will give residents a false impression that the danger is over. Instead, they say it's still very possible the levee could breach, and people shouldn't think the situation is OK and can now return home.

OEP also wanted to make folks understand that the cancellation of the Flash Flood Warning in Bossier Parish was also not an indication that the danger had passed. The NWS basis its watches and warning on a broad number of factors that usually encompass a large coverage area. OEP officials say their warning of danger comes from watching just Red Chute Bayou.

OEP said as soon as their people determine the bayou is beginning to recede, they'll immediately let the media and residents know.

