Bossier Parish neighborhoods await fate of levee

BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Emergency preparedness officials say the threat of a levee breach along Red Chute Bayou remains high, but so far all the hard, non-stop work to keep the bayou contained has paid off as the levees remain intact.

The Louisiana National Guard, Airforce and Bossier parish inmates and volunteers from all over were pumping out thousands of sandbags per hour; working non-stop to block the overflow from going into houses just feet away.

More than 25,000 people have been affected by the rising water.

The neighborhoods that remain under an evacuation advisory include: Victorian Pointe, Stonebridge, Stockwell, Brookhaven, Richmond Cove, Carriage Oaks, Carriage Oaks Crossing, Lafayette Park, Dogwood, and Tiburon.

But remember, this is not mandatory.

We've also learned restrictions are still in place tonight in two neighborhoods in northeast Bossier City.

Police Chief Mike Halphen says access near Red Chute Bayou and Flat River are now restricted only to persons who live in those areas.

"It's not time to let your guard down," says Chief Halphen. "If you've left and gone somewhere else, please continue to stay there."

If you have already evacuated, police urge you to stay out until further notice.

If you are still in need of shelter, Bossier Parish officials have opened the old Parkway High School up for anyone who needs it.

It's located at 4301 Panther Drive, off of Barksdale Blvd., in south Bossier.

Red Cross shelter officials say they will keep the shelter open for as long as it is needed. There is plenty of shelter, food and there are even places to shower.

One of the reasons the shelters were consolidated is so that Platt Elementary can have school on Monday.

All Bossier Parish schools will be open on Monday. The only exception is Stockwell Elementary. All government offices will also open Monday, as well.

