Sand bags bring some comfort

S. BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Sand bag deliveries have been taking place all weekend throughout South Bossier Parish.

The residents said the sand bags bring some type of comfort zone between the water and their homes.

KSLA News 12 caught up with some National Guard members delivering those sandbags. 300 sand bags were delivered to her home.

Now, her home is located just south of Caplis-Slago area on Smith road. Water from the Red Chute Bayou is creeping up to her doorstep, but not there yet.

These sand bags she said will be used if the water moves any closer in the coming days.

"I think we'll be okay unless we get that surge that they're talking could happen cause it was worse than this in 1991, isn't the sun beautiful," Sharon Dobson said.

Now, she said she didn't get any sleep Saturday night from all of the talk about the levee breaching up north of her house near dog wood trail.

She's hopeful the levee keeps holding back water. There are still sand bags available in Bossier Parish at three locations: Bossier City Public Service Complex, Benton Public Works building and new Haughton Fire Station.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.