Gov. visits Bossier, S. Bossier flooding addressed

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal took a helicopter tour of the Red Chute Bayou area in Bossier City and Bossier Parish and said he would ask for federal help for the flood and storm affected areas of NW Louisiana.

Jindal made the remarks Sunday at the Emergency Operations Center in Bossier City.

"In any natural disaster, the federal protocal is don't interfere with emergency response team," he said.

Jindal emphasized residents are not out of the woods yet as all eyes continue to watch the levee at Red Chute Bayou.

There are two types of federal aid that would be available the public aid and the individual aid. The individual aid would go to the individual homeowners. The Federal Emergency Management Agency would have to come out and determine whether the homeowners qualify for that aid.

Jindal said his office has been in contact with emergency management officials and he assured residents the levees and water levels were being closely monitored.

While his office does plan to request federal aid from Washington, Jindal cautioned that process would take time. He said the first order of business is rescue and recovery, keeping people safe and keeping homes from flooding.

He also gave a nod of thanks to city and parish authorities, Barksdale Air Force Base, and everyone else who has worked to keep the levees from breaching.

Afterwards, Bossier City Fire Chief Sammy Halphen spoke to the people living in the southern part of Bossier Parish who are experiencing flooding problems. Halphen said emergency officials were not neglecting the south Bossier Parish area and that they know homes are flooding and help is needed. He explained that it's impossible to sandbag all of Red Chute and that there are different issues going on with north Bossier and south Bossier.

The superintendent of Bossier Parish schools also spoke, saying that all schools in Bossier Parish will open on Monday with the exception of Stockwell Elementary, which sits in one of the potential flood zones.

